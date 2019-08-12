PICTURE: 'One euro from each bag sold goes to Carlow Women's Aid,' says VISUAL
Have you picked up one of the limited edition 'Art Is Quare Savage Lad' tote bags at VISUAL?
They are designed by the fantastic Dirt Bird (Carlow's very own Sarah Devereux).
Have you picked up one of our limited edition Art Is Quare Savage Lad tote bags?! Designed by Carlow's very own Sarah Devereux. €1 from each bag sold goes to Carlow Women's Aid. Price includes postage to Ireland/UK. Available from VISUAL Shop online: https://t.co/FV0d8ktjZr pic.twitter.com/m6nmMo5yzY— Visual Carlow (@VisualCarlow) August 12, 2019
