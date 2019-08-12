PICTURE: 'One euro from each bag sold goes to Carlow Women's Aid,' says VISUAL

Have you picked up one of the limited edition 'Art Is Quare Savage Lad' tote bags at VISUAL?

They are designed by the fantastic Dirt Bird (Carlow's very own Sarah Devereux). 