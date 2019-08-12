Five Carlow disability applications under 'open investigation with welfare inspectors'

Five Carlow disability applications are under "open investigation with social welfare inspectors", it has been revealed.

In a Parliamentary Question, Independent TD Catherine Connolly asked the Minister for Employment Affairs and Social Protection for the number of persons, by week and county, awaiting assignment of an inspector in respect of a disability allowance application.

Minister of State at the Department of Employment Affairs and Social Protection, Finian McGrath, said the total number of disability allowance (DA) new applications currently with "an open investigation with social welfare Inspectors at the end of June 2019 was 245".

He provided a breakdown then by county which showed that Carlow has five applications currently with an open investigation.