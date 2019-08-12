Appeal for bag packers as Carlow author teams up with Dunnes Stores and Cliona's Foundation

An appeal has been issued for bag packers as Carlow author Keeva Delaney teams up again with Dunnes Stores and Cliona's Foundation for a nationwide bag packing effort to raise funds.

Keeva and her book, "The Dolls Complaints", has raised over €80,000 so far for Cliona's Foundation.

The book is still on sale in Dunnes Stores and the supermarket franchise and Cliona's Foundation wanted to grow their relationship so Dunnes Stores have given Cliona's Foundation a national bag pack opportunity on August 31.

Cliona's Foundation provide financial support to families with a seriously sick child towards non-medical costs.

Football legend Niall Quinn has kicked off the launch of Cliona's annual fundraiser "Packing your bags for Cliona's" which aims to raise much needed funds for families who have a seriously sick child and are facing financial hardship through an epic bag-pack event taking place in 84 different Dunnes stores around Ireland on Saturday, August 31.

Usually one parent will have to give up work to care fulltime for their child and the non-medical costs for a family with a seriously sick child runs to €10,000-€12,000 per annum.

The financial strain on these families is considerable and they hope this national fundraiser will help 70+ families this year. The Charity can only raise this money if there are volunteers to help out.

Cliona's Foundation urgently need packers at the following locations and would ask those who can volunteer for a few hours on the day to call/text 083 0047555 to register or go online www.clionas.ie

Bag packing locations nearby:

Carlow – August 24

Newbridge – August 31

Kilkenny – August 31