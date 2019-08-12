Planning application for three-storey student accommodation unit in Carlow 'on hold'

Planning permission is being sought

Darren Hassett

Reporter:

Darren Hassett

Email:

news@carlowlive.ie

Carlow Carlow Carlow

Planning lodged

A decision on a planning application to construct a three storey student accommodation unit in Carlow has been put on hold as Carlow County Council have sought further information. 

Read also: PICTURE: Collapsed wall - leaving a 'six foot drop into a field' - still not repaired on bridge

The development address is at 51 Tullow Street, Carlow and the applicants are Patsy O'Keeffe and Eddie Brennan.

A decision was due by Carlow County Council on August 7 but further information was requested on August 6 and the application is now "on hold" on the local authority's planning website. 