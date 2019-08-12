Planning application for three-storey student accommodation unit in Carlow 'on hold'
Planning permission is being sought
Planning lodged
A decision on a planning application to construct a three storey student accommodation unit in Carlow has been put on hold as Carlow County Council have sought further information.
The development address is at 51 Tullow Street, Carlow and the applicants are Patsy O'Keeffe and Eddie Brennan.
A decision was due by Carlow County Council on August 7 but further information was requested on August 6 and the application is now "on hold" on the local authority's planning website.
