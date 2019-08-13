Revealed: Over 800 Leaving Cert students in Carlow receive their results this week

The time has come for 840 students across Carlow to collect their Leaving Certificate results on Tuesday morning, after the exams were held in June.

According to the State Examinations Commission (SEC), 403 females and 437 males will see the fruits of their hard work this Tuesday morning from 9am onwards at their schools, with many opting to view results online.

This year, five students achieved eight H1s nationally in the exam and 235 students achieved six or more H1s.

A total of 7,639 will receive at least one H1 in the results today.

Students will be able to apply to view scripts online between Wednesday 9am and 5pm this Friday.

People will be able to view their scripts between August 20 and August 21, and can appeal results — subject to a fee — between 5pm on August 16 and 5pm on August 22.

Results of the appeals will be published on September 20.