Bishop Denis Nulty to launch Kildare and Leighlin Diocesan stand at Ploughing site

Bishop Denis Nulty and members of the Diocesan Ploughing Steering Group will gather on the site of the National Ploughing Championships at Ballintrane, near Fenagh, Carlow to launch the Kildare and Leighlin Diocesan Stand on August 15 at 3pm.

Bishop Denis is delighted to welcome the Ploughing Championships back to the diocese and is looking forward to hosting the Diocesan Stand.