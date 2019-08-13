JOBS ALERT: Delta Centre now hiring a 'confident and reliable' bus driver in Carlow

Delta Centre is looking for confident and reliable bus/mini bus driver to work in a friendly professional team for immediate start.

Duties mainly include transporting groups of service users and individual services to destinations around county Carlow and surrounding areas.

A good track record as a bus/mini bus driver and customer service experience is necessary.

Requirements would include full D driving licence & CPC, at least 3 year bus driving experience on irish roads, good english language level and customer service skills.

Flexibility to work evenings/split days or weekends if required.

For more information or to apply, click here.