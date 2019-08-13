Great craic! Stand-up paddle boarding on in Bagenalstown this summer for teenagers
Stand-up paddle boarding is on in Bagenalstown this summer with the County Carlow Sports Partnership.
The taster session from the boat slip in Bagenalstown is for 14-16 year olds.
This taster will be delivered in a fun and safe environment and give teenagers a chance to experience stand up paddle boarding right on our doorstep on the beautiful Barrow.
Children must be signed in by a parent/guardian at the beginning of session.
Bring swimwear and footwear that you don't mind getting wet along with shorts/t-shirt (if the weather is very good).
This programme is funded by Dormant Accounts Fund.
