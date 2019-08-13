'I got 315 points...cried,' Carlow councillor tweets about his Leaving Cert experience

A Carlow councillor has tweeted about his Leaving Cert experience to reassure local students that the State exam is "a blip in the memory".

In a post on social media, Cllr Brian O'Donoghue said: "I got 315 points. Cried.

"Drove to Cork to show my dad who was undergoing treatment for leukaemia. Ended up doing a course in Carlow that I didn’t know existed. Made friends for life.

"The Leaving Cert is a blip in the memory."