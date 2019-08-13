Carlow County Council has received 41 planning enforcement complaints this year
Carlow County Council offices on the Athy Road
Carlow County Council has received 41 planning enforcement complaints this year, it has been revealed.
According to figures contained in the local authority's most recent monthly report, they served 28 warning letters and 9 enforcement notices between January and June of this year.
There were 32 of these complaints closed with total of six files were referred to initiate legal proceedings with 65 inspections carried out.
There were zero prosecutions under enforcement activities.
