PROPERTY: Four-bedroom split level bungalow on sale in Ballon for almost €330,000

Ballon Hill, Ballon, Carlow

A four-bedroom split level bungalow is on sale in Ballon for €328,500.

The house is within easy walking distance of the village, yet completely private from neighbouring properties thanks to a high mature hedge and deciduous trees. 

Accommodation comprises hall, kitchen/diner, sitting room, living room, sunroom, utility, office, 4 bedrooms, (master en-suite), bathroom. 

At basement level, there is a double garage and large storeroom off. 

There is a separate stand-alone workshop and dog run. 

