PROPERTY: Four-bedroom split level bungalow on sale in Ballon for almost €330,000

A four-bedroom split level bungalow is on sale in Ballon for €328,500.

The house is within easy walking distance of the village, yet completely private from neighbouring properties thanks to a high mature hedge and deciduous trees.

Accommodation comprises hall, kitchen/diner, sitting room, living room, sunroom, utility, office, 4 bedrooms, (master en-suite), bathroom.

At basement level, there is a double garage and large storeroom off.

There is a separate stand-alone workshop and dog run.

To view the full ad, click here.