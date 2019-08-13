WARNING: Fake Facebook profile pretending to be Carlow councillor messaging people

Be advised!

Darren Hassett

Reporter:

Darren Hassett

Email:

news@carlowlive.ie

Carlow Carlow Carlow

Cllr Fintan Phelan

A fake profile pretending to be Carlow Fianna Fáil councillor, Fintan Phelan, is messaging people locally.

Cllr Fintan Phelan has issued a warning about the fake profile and said: "It has been brought to my attention that a fake profile pretending to be me is messaging people about 'community block grants' and other grant schemes.

"Please report and ignore these messages."