'Call the cops lads,' Carlow hurler's reaction to All Ireland final tickets costing €90

"Call the cops lads," Carlow hurler and Mount Leinster Ranger man Paul Coady has tweeted in reaction to the All Ireland senior hurling final tickets costing €90 for the stand.

He said: "How can the GAA justify an All Ireland final ticket costs €90 and it’s an amateur game? Family of 4 will spend €360 to see Sunday’s match



"72k seats x €90 =6.48m 10k hill 16 x €50 = 500k €7 million for 1 game



"Call the cops lads



"Players & Fans being robbed!"