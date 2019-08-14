'Call the cops lads,' Carlow hurler's reaction to All Ireland final tickets costing €90

'Family of 4 will spend €360 to see Sunday's match...'

"Call the cops lads," Carlow hurler and Mount Leinster Ranger man Paul Coady has tweeted in reaction to the All Ireland senior hurling final tickets costing €90 for the stand. 

He said: "How can the GAA justify an All Ireland final ticket costs €90 and it’s an amateur game? Family of 4 will spend €360 to see Sunday’s match  

"72k seats x €90 =6.48m 10k hill 16 x €50 = 500k €7 million for 1 game  

"Call the cops lads  

"Players & Fans being robbed!"