'One man's trash is another man's treasure,' café's 'sip and swap' event on this week

a Carlow café is holding a "sip and swap" event this week.

In a post on Facebook, Thrive Café in Tullow said: "One man's trash is another man's treasure.

"Do you want to change up your wardrobe, have items in yours that you look at and promise you will wear again.

"Well now is the chance to take 5 items and their hangers out of the wardrobe and replace them with something new and wonderful.

"Sharing is caring and in times when we are all trying to be a little more conscious, little changes go a long way."

They added: "Why not start here on Thursday, August 15 at Thrive Café in Tullow between 6-8pm.

"Drop your 5 items on their hangers before Wednesday, August 14.

"Leave a note on them with your name and number.

"On Thursday we will have them all hanging in style for you to swap and shop."