Council seeking a historian in residence in Carlow with one grant of €5,000 available

Carlow County Council is seeking a historian in residence in Carlow with one grant of €5,000 available.

The Historian in Residence Scheme 2019 is part of the local authority's Decade of Centenaries programme.

There is one grant of €5,000 available and the successful applicant will be required to be in attendance at the County Carlow Library Headquarters in Carlow Town from September 2019 to December 2019 (four months and around 15 hours per week).

For more information, see below: