Learn to Cycle Camp being held at Queen of the Universe National School in Bagenalstown

A Learn to Cycle Camp is being held at the Queen of the Universe National School in Bagenalstown on August 21, 22, 23 with Carlow Sports Partnership.

It's on from 11am-12.15pm and the parent/guardian must stay onsite. It's for ages 5-7 years and is suitable for children with and without additional needs.

It costs €10 (plus an 85c Eventbrite booking fee)

Please book by click here.