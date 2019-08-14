Learn to Cycle Camp being held at Queen of the Universe National School in Bagenalstown
Sign up now!
A Learn to Cycle event in Carlow Town recently
A Learn to Cycle Camp is being held at the Queen of the Universe National School in Bagenalstown on August 21, 22, 23 with Carlow Sports Partnership.
It's on from 11am-12.15pm and the parent/guardian must stay onsite. It's for ages 5-7 years and is suitable for children with and without additional needs.
It costs €10 (plus an 85c Eventbrite booking fee)
Please book by click here.
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on