Learn to Cycle Camp being held at Queen of the Universe National School in Bagenalstown

Sign up now!

Darren Hassett

Reporter:

Darren Hassett

Email:

news@carlowlive.ie

Carlow Carlow Carlow

A Learn to Cycle event in Carlow Town recently

A Learn to Cycle Camp is being held at the Queen of the Universe National School in Bagenalstown on August 21, 22, 23 with Carlow Sports Partnership. 

It's on from 11am-12.15pm and the parent/guardian must stay onsite. It's for ages 5-7 years and is suitable for children with and without additional needs.

It costs €10 (plus an 85c Eventbrite booking fee)

Please book by click here. 