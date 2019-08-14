Planning decision looming on Irish Water dredging off the River Derreen in Hacketstown

Irish Water has applied for planning permission for dredging along a 180m length of leat off the River Derreen that supplies water to Hacketstown Water Treatment Plant and a planning decision is due on August 21.

The works would consist of the removal of up to 0.3m of silt from the bed of the leat and the spreading of this material on the left (east) bank.

A Natura Impact Statement accompanies the planning application and is available for inspection or purchase.