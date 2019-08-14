WATCH: Over 100 social houses coming on stream in Carlow in 'next few months', says TD
Over 100 social houses are coming on stream in Carlow in the "next few months", local Fine Gael TD Pat Deering has said.
In a post on Facebook, he said he had visited the 24 houses currently under construction by Carlow County Council in Tullow.
He added: "These are part of the building projects by Carlow County Council which will see a further 60 houses in Carlow Town, 24 in Bagenalstown and 8 in Rathvilly. All these housing projects will be completed in the coming months."
