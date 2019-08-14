Revealed: Six IDA site visits in Carlow this year compared to seven across whole of 2018

There have been six IDA site visits in Carlow in the first six months of this year compared to seven across the whole of 2018, Carlow Live can reveal.

In a Parliamentary Question, Fianna Fáil TD Eamon Scanlon asked the Minister for Business, Enterprise and Innovation about the number of IDA site visits that have taken place in each county to date over the past three years.

The figures provided revealed that Carlow had nine site visits in 2016 but this dropped to eight in 2017 and seven last year.

Despite this Carlow has had six IDA site visits in the first six months of this year - which is almost as many as the Dolmen County had in the whole twelve months of 2018.

In a written response, Minister Heather Humphreys said: "Whilst site visits remain an important tool in helping showcase regional locations to investors, it is important to remember - as I have made clear before - that the final decision as to where to invest rests solely with the company concerned.

"It is also the case that site visit activity does not necessarily reflect investment potential, as a significant proportion of all new foreign direct investment comes from existing IDA clients already present in the country.

"Creating more jobs in the regions is a priority for both the IDA and my Department as we seek to build on the progress made over the last number of years.

"Since the IDA Ireland’s ‘Winning’ Strategy was launched in 2015, 455 investments have been won for the regions with almost 27,000 net new jobs created in locations outside Dublin.

"We are focused on increasing those numbers further in the time ahead."