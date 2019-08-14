Substantial office building in Carlow Town going up for public auction in September

A substantial office building in Carlow Town is going up for public auction in September.

The property at 2 Court View, Old Dublin Road, Carlow Town is going up for sale for €150,000.

The ad states: "Substantial office building in a great location, opposite the Courthouse and within easy walking distance of all inner town facilities.

"In addition to the fine office space, there is secure car parking for up to 6 cars in the rear yard/garden.

"Currently in use as offices, the premises could alternatively be converted to residential accommodation, (subject to Planning Permission).

"The offices are presented in very good condition and would suit various practitioners such as doctors, dentists, accountants and many others."

*** FOR SALE BY PUBLIC AUCTION ***

25th September 2019 at 3 PM

The Killashee Hotel, Naas, Co. Kildare