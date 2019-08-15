UPDATED: Company confirm that Tyndall College will be open for students in coming weeks

It has been confirmed that Tyndall College will be open for students in the coming weeks and will be open for public viewing on Monday.

In a post on Facebook, principal Gerry McGill said: "We received official notification that the new Tyndall College Campus will be ready for our students starting in August.

"I understand that people are keen to see the building so we will have a public viewing of the Tyndall College Building on:

"Monday the 19th of August from 6pm until 8pm

"During that time parents, students and members of the public will be welcome to look around our new facility."

Work halted on the school in January of last year when the UK-based Carillion Construction - which had sub-contracted the works - went bust.

The Irish company, Sammon, had been sub-contracted by Carillion to carry out the building work on its behalf as part of the Public Private Partnership, but Sammon then went into liquidation in June of 2018.

The debacle saw many local contractors left out of pocket by the collapse of the two companies. The replacement contractor, Woodvale, has been carrying out works on the site over the last few months to finish off the project.

The principal added: "Just a few things to note please:

1. On entering the campus, please turn left and park in the carpark on the left hand side.

2. The Sports Hall and Carlow Institute Buildings will not be open for this viewing. It will be the front building only (Tyndall College)

3. It is a non smoking campus, so I would ask for your cooperation here.

"I look forward to seeing you on Monday evening."