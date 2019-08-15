Free song book workshop in Carlow to help people to write some modern classics

Ever wanted to write a song but you weren't sure how? Or perhaps you have a load of song lyrics but not sure what to do with them?

Maybe you are an experienced song writer and open to the endless opportunities that collaboration can bring.

Calling all communities of interest in Bagenalstown, a free song book workshop is being held in the town.

This is an initiative of Carlow County Council Arts Office, it is open to all ages and all levels are welcome to come along with an open mind to create, collaborate and share ideas and songs.

In this opening workshop there will be a demonstration and some tips and techniques that will help you with your own song writing, share some technology tools and explore the potential to establish a songwriter group.

It's on next Tuesday, August 20 from 10am-3pm for the whole community - teenagers and adults in McGrath Hall.

Call Karen 059 972 2028 to book as places are limited.