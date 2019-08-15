'This summer ain’t over yet,' says Carlow forecaster with potential for warmer weather

"This summer ain’t over yet," says Carlow forecaster Alan O'Reilly with charts hinting at the potential for warmer weather.

According to the www.carlwoweather.com weatherman, he said: "This summer ain’t over yet! High pressure to push the Jet Stream North from end of next week based on the weather charts.

"It could change but the trend is there a few days now. Come on summer 2019 go out on a high note."