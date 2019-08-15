'Pedal powered cinema,' Disney movie to be shown for Rathvilly GAA club but with a twist

"Pedal powered cinema," the Disney movie Moana is to be screened as part of a fundraiser for Rathvilly GAA club this Friday but there's a twist.

Cllr Brian O'Donoghue said: "This Friday we have a unique fundraiser for Rathvilly GAA Club with pedal powered cinema.

"We are putting on the Disney hit movie MOANA for all the local kids (and big kids!) but there’s a twist!!

"In association with PedalCents the footballers, volunteers and parents have to pedal bicycles to power the movie.

"If we don’t pedal.... the film goes off!

"Come along for what’s guaranteed to be a great night but be mindful there are limited tickets!"

The event is on at Germaines Bar and Restaurant on Main street, Baltinglass from 7pm.

