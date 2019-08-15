Monster draw in Carlow boasts holiday voucher worth €2,000 and a brand new BBQ

A monster draw in Carlow boasts a holiday voucher prize worth €2,000 and a brand new BBQ.

A local group in Nurney - which is an amalgamation of the national school, Nurney Villa soccer club and St John's Church - are doing a monster draw to raise funds for all three.

They will have a stand at the upcoming Tullow Show and for three days of the National Ploughing Championships in September.

The tickets for the draw will be on sale locally and on these days also.

One organiser said: "We are a small rural community so hopefully by doing this will it not only strengthen our coffers, but our sense of community."

The prizes include a holiday voucher worth €2,000, a Weber BBQ worth €700, a Stena Line voucher worth €300 and a hamper of local artisan products and gifts from local suppliers.

He added: "We are supporting local business in all that we do and are grateful that we've gotten so much help to date. Our draw date is October 26 in the Nurney Inn."