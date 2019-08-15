Planning decision due on demolition of 'uninhabitable house' on Barrack Street
Decision due on demolition of "uninhabitable house" in Carlow after a planning application.
The applicants applied for the demolition of an existing uninhabitable single storey house on Barrack Street in Tullow.
The application includes the construction of a part two storey, part single storey dwelling house, carport, connection to existing services and all ancillary site works.
A decision is due by Carlow County Council this month.
