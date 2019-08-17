'Ironic given global need to reduce energy consumption,' Council hit out over failed bid

"Ironic given the global need to reduce energy consumption," strong words from Carlow County Council as the local authority hit out over a failed bid for funding to replace 678 public lights with low energy LED lanterns.

The statement was made in a recent monthly report from the Council's chief executive, Kathleen Holohan, in the Transport section of the submission to local representatives.

The Council, facilitated by the 3 Counties Energy Agency, applied to the Sustainable Energy Authority of Ireland for further funding under the 2019 Better Energy Communities grant scheme.

The application was for the replacement of 678 public lights by low energy/high efficiency LED lanterns.

The local authority report states, "Disppointingly this application was not initially approved with SEAI citing non-adherence to guidelines.

"This decision by SEAI is somewhat ironic given the global need to reduce energy consumption.

"It is considered that the guidelines were adhered to and the decision was appealed in mid-April."

The local authority subsequently received confirmation that the appeal was successful, awarding the Council up to 30% of the overall contract costs.

The Council is currently progressing the detailed design, prior to going to tender.