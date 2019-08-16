'Stuff like this makes the job worthwhile,' beautiful letter from students to Carlow bar
Amazing!
A picture of the letter
"Stuff like this makes the job worthwhile," said Tully's Bar in Carlow Town after they received a beautiful letter from Slovenian students who got the opportunity to spend a month in Ireland.
Check out the letter below:
Stuff like this makes the job worthwhile. We really have some deadly customers. pic.twitter.com/vMv0NruWP6— TullysBarCarlow (@TullysBarCarlow) August 15, 2019
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on