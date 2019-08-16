'Stuff like this makes the job worthwhile,' beautiful letter from students to Carlow bar

Darren Hassett

Reporter:

Darren Hassett

Email:

news@carlowlive.ie

A picture of the letter

"Stuff like this makes the job worthwhile," said Tully's Bar in Carlow Town after they received a beautiful letter from Slovenian students who got the opportunity to spend a month in Ireland. 

Check out the letter below: 