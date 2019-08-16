Carlow College, St Patrick's announces new student scholarships to value of €12,500

From September 2019 Carlow College, St Patrick's have a number of scholarships available to both new and current students across all programmes with a total value of €12,500 per year.

The scholarship will include: an Academic Achievement Entrance Scholarship; a Mature Student Entrance Scholarship and a Progression Scholarship.

At Carlow College, St Patrick's their philosophy places their students at the centre of everything they do.

Their class sizes are small and inclusive, ensuring that students are known by name to their lecturers allowing them to receive the attention and support needed to excel during their time with the college.

Further information regarding the scholarships is available at http://bit.ly/CCSPScholarship

Carlow College, St Patrick's is Ireland's second oldest third level College, established in 1782, with a vibrant campus in the heart of Carlow Town.