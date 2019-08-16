PROPERTY: Five bedroom house on sale by public auction in Carlow for €245,000
Any interest?
Chapelstown, Tullow Road, Carlow Town
A five bedroom house is on sale by public auction in Carlow for €245,000.
A detached residence on a 1/2 acre site with a particularly impressive south-facing rear garden.
Accommodation consists of hall, living room/dining room, kitchen, utility, five first floor bedrooms, bathroom.
Outside - there is a stand-alone lofted garage, separate with adjoining open shed.
*** FOR SALE BY PUBLIC AUCTION ***
25th September 2019 at 3 PM
The Killashee Hotel, Naas, Co. Kildare
To view the full ad, click here.
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on