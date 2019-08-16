PROPERTY: Five bedroom house on sale by public auction in Carlow for €245,000

Any interest?

Carlow

Chapelstown, Tullow Road, Carlow Town

A five bedroom house is on sale by public auction in Carlow for €245,000.

A detached residence on a 1/2 acre site with a particularly impressive south-facing rear garden. 

Accommodation consists of hall, living room/dining room, kitchen, utility, five first floor bedrooms, bathroom. 

Outside - there is a stand-alone lofted garage, separate with adjoining open shed. 

*** FOR SALE BY PUBLIC AUCTION *** 
25th September 2019 at 3 PM
The Killashee Hotel, Naas, Co. Kildare 

