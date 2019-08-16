Carlow's Local Enterprise Office given over €1m budget allocation last year

Carlow's Local Enterprise Office was given over €1m of a budget allocation last year from the Government.

The budget allocation was an almost 10% increase on 2018's figure.

In a Parliamentary Question, Carlow/Kilkenny TD John McGuinness asked the Minister for Business, Enterprise and Innovation, Heather Humphreys, for the budget allocation for each Local Enterprise Office in 2018 and to date in 2019.

The information provided revealed that Carlow's LEO was allocated €954,426 in 2018 and this had increased to €1,046,208 last year.

In a written response, Minister Humphreys said: "The LEOs are the 'first-stop-shop' for advice and guidance, financial assistance and other supports if you intend to start or grow your own business.

"The LEOs can offer direct grant aid to microenterprises (10 employees or fewer) in the manufacturing and internationally traded services sectors which, over time, have the potential to develop into strong export entities.

"Subject to certain eligibility criteria, the LEOs can provide financial assistance within three main categories: Feasibility Grants; Priming Grants and Business Development Grants for existing businesses that want to expand."

She added: "In addition, there is a Technical Assistance Grant available for eligible micro-exporter applicants who are seeking to explore alternative markets for their product or service.

"For anyone interested in starting or growing a business, the LEOs may be able to offer ‘soft’ support in the form of training (e.g. a Start Your Own Business course); a mentor to work with the business proposer; or targeted programmes such as Lean for Micro (to help boost business productivity and competitiveness)."