Carlow butcher shop ordered to close over 'live cockroaches seen in the storage area'

A Carlow butcher shop was ordered to close over "live cockroaches seen in the storage area", it has been revealed.

Needs Asian Grocery, Unit 3 Closh Business Park, Staplestown Road, Carlow, was ordered to close on July 19.

The closure order was issued by the Health Service Executive under the FSAI Act 1998 and was eventually lifted on July 30.

The full details of the inspection report and closure order have revealed that among the reasons for the closure at the time was that "live cockroaches were seen in the storage area underneath the cold display unit".

Other issues were that "the wash hand basin provided in the butchery counter had no supply of hot and cold running water

available for use".

There was also an "accumulation of waste evident immediately outside the rear door to the premises, empty black food containers, a sack of refuse, disused materials from the shop, a baby seat, pallets and a hunkar food container were noted in the rear yard of the premises".

Shelving in the cold room was also stained and meat waste was noted on a shelf used to store containers of herbs.