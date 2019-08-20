Man wins 'freezer ready lamb' ahead of monster draw in Carlow with a holiday prize

A Wicklow man has won a "freezer ready lamb" ahead of a "Monster Draw" in Carlow which boasts a holiday voucher prize worth €2,000 and a brand new BBQ.

A local group in Nurney - which is an amalgamation of the national school, Nurney Villa soccer club and St John's Church - are doing a monster draw to raise funds for all three.

They had a stand at the Tullow Agricultural Show over the weekend and the day winner for the fundraiser was Robert Bradshaw from Wicklow who won a "freezer ready lamb".

Tickets remain on sale for their "Monster Draw" locally until October 26 and they will be at the three days of the Ploughing Championships in September.

All the funds raised will be split between the local soccer club, church and national school.

One organiser said: "We are a small rural community so hopefully by doing this will it not only strengthen our coffers, but our sense of community."

The prizes include a holiday voucher worth €2,000, a Weber BBQ worth €700, a Stena Line voucher worth €300 and a hamper of local artisan products and gifts from local suppliers.

He added: "We are supporting local business in all that we do and are grateful that we've gotten so much help to date. Our draw date is October 26 in the Nurney Inn."