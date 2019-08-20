Revealed: Carlow among the few counties in Ireland that does NOT have a Heritage Officer
Brownshill Dolmen, Carlow
Carlow is among the few counties in Ireland that does not have a Heritage Officer, it has been revealed.
County Heritage Officers play a key role in promoting heritage awareness, developing policy and providing advice and information on local as well as national heritage issues.
According to the Heritage Council website, only two counties do not have a Heritage Officer and these include Carlow (vacant since summer 2003) and Wexford, however Wexford does have a Conservation Officer.
A total of 24 counties are listed as having a Heritage Officer.
Carlow weatherman, Alan O'Reilly, has taken to social media to highlight his concerns.
He said: "This week is Heritage Week and while we have some amazing heritage in Carlow we don't have a Heritage Officer despite most other counties in the country having one!"
