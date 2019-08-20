Charts 'teasing again with some proper summer weather next week,' says Carlow forecaster
Fingers crossed
Credit: Alan O'Reilly, www.carlowweather.com
Weather charts are "teasing again with some proper summer weather next week", says Carlow forecaster Alan O'Reilly.
He added: "It’s a battle of high versus low with no clear winner yet!"
ECMWF teasing again with some proper summer weather next week but GFS isn’t so sure! It’s a battle of high versus low with no clear winner yet! pic.twitter.com/UuKYGuilhl— Carlow Weather (@CarlowWeather) August 20, 2019
