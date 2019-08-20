Charts 'teasing again with some proper summer weather next week,' says Carlow forecaster

Fingers crossed

Credit: Alan O'Reilly, www.carlowweather.com

Weather charts are "teasing again with some proper summer weather next week", says Carlow forecaster Alan O'Reilly. 

He added: "It’s a battle of high versus low with no clear winner yet!"