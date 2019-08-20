Gardaí issue appeal after woman's car window smashed by 'group of youths' in Carlow

Carlow Gardaí are investigating the incident

Gardaí in Carlow are investigating an incident where the back window of a car was smashed.

A woman drove passed a group of youths when her back window was smashed with an unknown implement.

The incident occurred on Sunday night, August 18 at 11.25pm.

The car is a 05 blue Seat Ibiza.

Anyone who witnessed the incident is asked to contact Gardaí.