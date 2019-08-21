PICTURE: 'We laughed and danced non stop,' Carlow TV presenter Kathryn Thomas gets married
Kathryn Thomas tied the knot with restauranteur fiancé Padraig McLoughlin in a marquee in the rose garden of Kildare’s Kilkea Castle on Sunday.
Kathryn (40) had her one-year-old daughter Ellie as a flower girl. The Carlow native had a traditional big Irish wedding with nine bridesmaids and more than 200 guests.
Kathryn wore a stunning backless wedding dress designed by Turkish-born designer Umit Kutluk - who has a boutique in Kildare Village.
Just back in the real world after the best weekend of my life with @padraig.mcl Ellie, @cmcl.music I put my phone away and Surrounded by all our friends and family, who we love to the ends of the earth, I kid you not, we laughed and danced non stop for 3 days!! So many people helped us bring our ideas to life...To every single member of staff @kilkeacastle I cannot thank you enough. Your service, food and attention to detail was amazing. To @umitkutluk for working with me to make the dress of my dreams @iamlaurakinsella for my unreal headpiece. To my beautiful friend @helencodydublin For making Ellie look like an angel and making my evening dress to dance the night away. Tara Faye @xenaproductions there are no words. For anyone planning a wedding, this woman is, without doubt, the best! To my brilliant friend Anna @flowersmadeeasy I’ve never seen a room like it To Shane @aspect.photography who is an absolute legend and a total gent. I came across His work on Insta and I loved how personal, funny and interesting all his shots are. I’ll share some more here but for now I need to catch up on 36 hours sleep. Over and out #loveisallyouneed
Ellie wore a custom-made white dress from Dublin designer Helen Cody.
The happy couple hired the entire Kilkea Castle to ensure maximum privacy and staff at the gate politely turned away anyone not on the official guest list.
VIP attendees including 2FM radio presenter Eoghan McDermott and girlfriend Aoife Melia and TV and radio broadcaster Sile Seoige accompanied by fiance Damien O’Farrell.
Kilkea Golf Club staff transported guests in caddy cars along the short distance from the car park up the hill to the 12th century Castle.
The exclusive venue opened just two years ago after an extensive refurbishment.
According to the website, wedding packages rates start at €105 per guest and the highest priced package is €245 a head.
The couple met in O’Donoghue’s pub on Merriow Row in Dublin city six years ago.
Padraig proposed to Kathryn in 2016 during a break away at the plush Ballyfin House in Co Laois.
