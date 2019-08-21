'Parents contacted me struggling to make the costs of back to school', says Carlow senator

"A number of parents have contacted me this year struggling to make the costs of back to school," says Carlow senator Jennifer Murnane O'Connor however she wants to help Carlow parents with the costs.

In a post on Facebook, she said: "I really want to help in some small way and have been fortunate enough to secure, with the generosity of Cllr Michael Sheehan in Wexford, a very limited amount of Primary and Secondary School kits containing some back to school supplies to give to people who need that help.

"These packs will be on a first come first served basis and I would like to help those in greatest need. If you think this might help you in some small way you must e-mail me at Jennifer.MurnaneOConnor@oireachtas.ie stating your child’s age, class and school and in the subject line put ‘School Kit’.

"It is important that you e-mail as I cannot allocate based on comments on this post.

"These are very limited in number and only suitable for primary and secondary school children. When they are all allocated and ready for collection at my offices, I am afraid they are gone.

"I want to thank Cllr Michael Sheehan and his army of volunteers who put the packs together and have done so before, for so many, he is an incredible advocate for the people of New Ross and I owe him a debt of gratitude indeed.

"I also want to thank my trusted team who work on these initiatives for me."