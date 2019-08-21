International Rohingya Remembrance Day to be held in Carlow on August 25

Carlow College, St Patrick's

An International Rohingya Remembrance Day will be held in Carlow on August 25.

Rohingya Action Ireland are holding a family-friendly day of remembrance to commemorate those members of the Rohingya community killed, attacked, displaced in Myanmar on August 25, 2017. 

This will also be a day of celebration to acknowledge Rohingya ethnicity and provide the opportunity to display solidarity with the Rohingya people. 

