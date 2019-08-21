'Those coming along Chapel Lane from the church must stop,' busy junction re-marked

Tullow's Cllr Will Paton has welcomed the re-marking of the junction at Old Chapel Lane/Chapel Lane.

In a post on Facebook, he said: "Vehicles coming up Old Chapel Lane have precedence at this junction.

"Those coming along Chapel Lane from the Church must stop. The hatched white lines on Old Chapel Lane should not be parked in to allow motorists a better sight line coming up Old Chapel Lane.

"No entry to Old Chapel Lane from this junction."