Public meeting called over concerns raised about traffic plans for Tullow during Ploughing

A public meeting has been called over concerns raised about traffic management plans for Tullow during the Ploughing in September.

The Develop Tullow Association has said: "Due to public concerns raised in relation to the proposed traffic management plans for Tullow during the forthcoming Ploughing Championships, Develop Tullow Association Clg have decided to facilitate a public meeting in the Tara Arms, Tullow commencing at 7pm on Tuesday, August 27 where all your concerns can be addressed.

"We hope to have An Garda Siochana and our local public representatives in attendance.

"All are welcome."