Final countdown as opportunity to nominate for Carlow Business Awards due to expire

With the nomination period for the Carlow Business Awards 2019 closing on August 22 at 12 noon, the Chamber are reminding everyone to take a moment to recognise, reward and say thank you for excellence across Carlow.

The awards recognise excellence in community, business and people, across 24 different categories.

The nominations can be completed by anybody, so if you believe a business needs to be recognised, then you are advised to take a moment to complete a nomination.

Additionally, companies are asked to take time to complete their own nominations as certain categories need their direct input.

Brian O’Farrell, CEO of County Carlow Chamber, said: "If a company or community organisation feels they should be in the mix for the awards, then we recommend them to get a nomination in, you cannot wait and hope that someone else will complete a nomination on your behalf.

"Late nominations are not accepted, and once the period closes then the first round of judging begins to review all nominations and complete the initial shortlisting based on information provided.

"All nominees who have been successfully shortlisted will be notified within 48 hours, with details of the next steps in preparing for the judging."

For further information or queries in relation to the Carlow Business Awards 2019, please contact Brian O’Farrell, CEO County Carlow Chamber on ceo@carlowchamber.com alternatively, just log into www.carlowchamber.com and compete a nomination now before it is too late.