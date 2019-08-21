Revealed: Academy for creative start ups in Carlow has funding of €100,000 ring-fenced

Carlow County Council is seeking companies in the creative start up space for the "InCarlow – Build Your Biz" Programme in partnership with the Entrepreneurs Academy.

Entrepreneurs in the craft, design, fashion, film, performing arts, R&D, software, toys and games, TV and radio, and video games are invited to participate in this programme which will be held on September 21 and October 19 of 2019.

The overall objective of the programme is to encourage and support entrepreneurs and established SMEs who are developing their business in the creative sector to grow their businesses, internationalise and create new jobs in the region.

The participating companies will be supported through an extensive networking, mentoring and training programme including opportunities to access finance for their business plans.

Carlow County Council's Local Enterprise Office has ring-fenced €100,000 worth of support for this project and participants will have a chance to pitch for investment.

Investment will cover 50% of the cost of development and as part of the programme participants will be given advice on a business plan to help pitch for other finance and also work with the Local Enterprise Office to obtain Micro Finance.

Expressions of interest are being invited from enterprises/start-ups that wish to participate in the programme and just 12 individuals will be selected for the programme.

Speaking about the programme , Noel Davidson from the Entrepreneurs Academy said: "We are delighted to be working with Carlow County Council's Local Enterprise Office on the delivery of this programme which builds on the success of the Creative Corridor which was delivered by the Entrepreneurs Academy.

"Building a solid plan in the early stages of business is paramount importance to successful entrepreneurs and the programme will create an environment where ideas can be designed, developed and explored.

"The programmes includes mentoring from experts in the field of business development which will help participants get ready for pitching for funding."

Kieran Comerford, Head of Enterprise with the Local Enterprise Office, said: "We believe that this project has real potential to add value to the county by providing focused support for the creative sector.

"In addition to the LEO Grant Aid of €100,000, we also aim to create 10 new jobs in the county and get a minimum of 8 companies with strong growth potential as part of this project.

"We are hoping to attract the best in the industry and look forward to the journey ahead, and to realizing our overall vision of sustainable creative sector in County Carlow."

For further information contact Carlow County Council – Local Enterprise Office on 059-9129783 / e-mail enterprise@carlowcoco.ie or log onto www.localenterprise.ie/carlow