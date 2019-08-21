American student coming to Carlow College, St Patrick's as part of study abroad programme

Emily Czaplewski, a Cardinal Stritch University junior in Milwaukee, will head to Carlow College, St Patrick's, this autumn as part of Stritch's Study Abroad programme.

While at Carlow, Emily will be continuing her studies in Communications, Religious Studies and Political Science.

Emily is a native of the Milwaukee area and was inspired to travel to Ireland after witnessing the incredible impact study abroad experiences have had on others, including fellow Stritch students and her older brother.

A member of the Milwaukee Irish Fest Choir for five years, Emily became immersed in the rich history and culture of Ireland through its musical heritage, and she is excited to make Ireland her first International travel experience.