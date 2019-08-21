Traffic delays in Bagenalstown over road resurfacing works as drivers asked to avoid area
There are traffic delays in Bagenalstown over road resurfacing works on the Royal Oak Road in the heart of the town with drivers being asked to avoid area.
Cllr Arthur McDonald said the road resurfacing works are causing "long delays" which can't be helped as the road is in need of resurfacing.
He advised that traffic should avoid the Royal Oak Road if possible.
A stop/go system is in place.
