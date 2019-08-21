Road trials on Carlow road leads to changes to Ploughing traffic management plan
Hundreds of thousands of people will attend the event
Road trials on Hawkin's Lane has led to changes to the Ploughing traffic management plan for Tullow, it has been revealed.
In a post on Facebook, Cllr Will Paton said: "I have been informed that following the conclusion of the road trials around Hawkin's Lane [on Wednesday] morning that a number of important changes have been made to the proposed traffic management in Tullow during the championships."
He added that these include:
* Hawkin's Lane will not be used to route traffic to Carlow/Castledermot as the route is sub optimal
* Instead An Garda Síochana will "man" all affected junctions to keep traffic flowing
* Parking will be prohibited on Abbey Street and Church Street
* Nose in parking on the Market Square will also be prohibited for two weeks (the weeks of and the week after the ploughing)
* Parallel parking will be permitted both sides of the Market Square
