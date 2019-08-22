Science and Technology Festival at IT Carlow secures €35,000 in Government funding

UREKA Science & Technology Festival at IT Carlow has secured €35,000 funding from the Government, Fine Gael TD Pat Deering has confirmed.

inister for Business, Enterprise, and Innovation, Heather Humphreys, and the Minister for Training, Skills, Innovation, Research and Development, John Halligan, have announced an investment of €476,000 through Science Foundation Ireland (SFI), to support 13 festivals and 13 events across the country as part of national Science Week.

Deputy Deering said: "The Science Week takes place from November 10-17 this year, with a theme of climate action.

"UREKA Science & Technology Festival at IT Carlow has events including active learning workshops, interactive seminars, talks, exhibitions, demonstrations of science principles, apparatus and equipment, a STEM themed cake competition, STEM debates and movie viewing of a STEM topic has been awarded €35,000.

"The festival will add to the local conversation about the impact of science and technology on our changing world. Science week is an excellent opportunity for Carlow residents to connect with science and this year it will also provide a chance to learn about the ways in which science and technology can contribute to a positive climate future."

The Festival of Farming and Food by Teagasc has also been awarded €26,770

This festival aims to educate on a wide variety of topics, including sustainability of animal and plant production, healthy soils and biodiversity, the development of rural areas, food for health, food production development and improvement and food safety.

Activities will target counties including Carlow, Kildare, Kilkenny, Waterford and Wexford.

He added: "In addition to the 13 festivals, 13 other events have received funding under the SFI Discover Programme Science Week Call, which include events for both adults and children.

"They span topics such as climate change, health, baking in space, future fashion and much more.

"I am delighted to welcome this important investment in Science Week festivals and events through SFI, which will help a diversity of citizens to access science at a local level across Carlow.

"Scientific literacy and understanding are an important part of a modern and progressive society."