'Saving lives, changing lives, touching lives,' Order of Malta Carlow recruiting members

"Saving lives, changing lives, touching lives," Order of Malta Carlow is recruiting new members.

In a post on Facebook, they said: "Do you want to be part of a great team working together to help others? Do you want to be able to give back something to your community? Do you want to meet new friends and develop new skills?

"Join us on August 26 from 8pm-10pm to meet and discus your options in the Order of Malta, Carlow.

"Click here to join our group: http://bit.ly/OMAC-Carlow-Recruitment-2019"