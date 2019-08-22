EVENT: Grand opening of The Wild Flower Café in Rathvilly to take place this weekend

The Wild Flower Café in Rathvilly is open for business Tuesday-Saturday from 9am-5pm and is being run by Kim Finnegan.

The café has been created mostly using recycled or upcycled materials and furniture.

The official grand opening launch will take place on Saturday, August 24 at 6pm.

People are being asked to go and "enjoy a nice evening to end the summer".

For more, click here.