'Always smiling,' tributes paid after sudden passing of Carlow mother-of-three

"Always smiling," tributes have been paid on social media after the sudden passing of Sharon Dowling (nee Cashin) on August 20.

Youngest daughter of the late Peter and Madge Cashin, Pollerton Road and predeceased by her brother John.

Beloved wife of Brendan and much loved mother of Neil, Dearbhla and Darragh.

Sadly missed by her heartbroken husband, sons, daughter, brothers Peter, Adrian, Alan, sisters Colette, Mary and Loreto, mother-in-law Mary, grandchildren Liam and Ruth, brother-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and many friends.

Tributes have been paid on social media to the mother-of-three.

Senator Jennifer Murnane O'Connor said: "I’m so saddened to hear of the sudden untimely passing of Sharon Dowling (née Cashin).

"I extend my sincerest sympathy to Sharon’s husband Brendan and her children Neil, Derbhla & Darragh and the Cashin family. May Sharon Rest in Peace."

Other people said she was "such a lovely person always smiling and always chatting to everyone she met". They added: "It’s absolutely heartbreaking."

Another added: "Such sad news. A beautiful person. Always a joy to meet. Rip Sharon. Condolences to you all Sharon's family.

Funeral arrangements will be confirmed on Thursday afternoon.